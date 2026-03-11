E-Paper | March 11, 2026

Probe launched into fireball that hit German home

AFP Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 07:10am
PARIS: The European Space Agency said it is investigating a fireball that streaked across the skies of Europe on the weekend before reportedly punching a football-sized hole in the roof of a German home.

The fireball, which glowed for around six seconds just before 7 pm central European time (1800 GMT) on Sunday, was observed by people across Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. The fireball broke up into small meteorites, some of which reportedly struck at least one house in the German town of Koblenz, the ESA said in a statement on Monday.

A meteorite punched a hole around the size of a football into the roof of a home in the city’s Guels district, according to the German public broadcaster DW. No injuries were reported.

Some observers said they could hear the fireball’s roar from the ground. The ESA said its planetary defence team is analysing all the data collected about the object, which they believe was a few metres wide. Objects around this size strike Earth somewhat regularly, from once every few weeks to once every few years, the agency explained.

“The timing and direction of the impact indicate that the object was likely not visible to any of the large-scale telescope sky surveys that scan the night sky for such objects,” it added.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2026

