Nadra told to expand services in Balochistan remote areas

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 08:55am
A large number of people stand outside a Nat­ional Database and Regis­tration Authority (Nadra) in Lahore. — APP/File
ISLAMABAD: Senate Deputy Chairman Syedal Khan on Tuesday directed the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to expand modern services in remote and underdeveloped areas of Balochistan by using modern technology to help people in obtaining identity cards and other essential national documents.

“The introduction of modern facilities and advanced technology in Nadra offices across Balochistan is essential, particularly in remote regions, to ensure that the people of Balochistan receive the same services which are available to the people in other major cities of the country,” he said.

Modern technology would help integrate the people of underdeveloped areas of Balochistan into the national development process, Mr Khan said while discussing such issues with Nadra Balochistan Director General Kashif Iqbal.

In separate meetings with the Quetta deputy commissioner and local government secretary, matters relating to public services, institutional performance and socio-economic development of Balochistan came under discussion.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2026

