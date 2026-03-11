Three children hurt in Lakki quadcopter strike

LAKKI MARWAT: Three children were injured in a quadcopter attack in the Takhtikhel area of Lakki Marwat district on Tuesday, the police said.

An official said that terrorists carried out the strike on a residential area in the rural locality within the limits of Shaheed Asmatullah Khan Khattak police station.

He said that explosives dropped from the quadcopter caused injuries to three minors.

A Rescue 1122 official said that a medical team was dispatched to the area when the control room received information about the quadcopter strike.

He said that the rescuers provided first aid to the injured children and then shifted them to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Serai Naurang town for further treatment.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2026