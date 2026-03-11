E-Paper | March 11, 2026

Three children hurt in Lakki quadcopter strike

Our Correspondent Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 07:08am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAKKI MARWAT: Three children were injured in a quadcopter attack in the Takhtikhel area of Lakki Marwat district on Tuesday, the police said.

An official said that terrorists carried out the strike on a residential area in the rural locality within the limits of Shaheed Asmatullah Khan Khattak police station.

He said that explosives dropped from the quadcopter caused injuries to three minors.

A Rescue 1122 official said that a medical team was dispatched to the area when the control room received information about the quadcopter strike.

He said that the rescuers provided first aid to the injured children and then shifted them to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Serai Naurang town for further treatment.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement of ‘austerity’ measures in response to the fuel crisis triggered...
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Iran’s new leader
Updated 10 Mar, 2026

Iran’s new leader

The position is the most powerful in Iran, bringing together clerical authority and political and ideological leadership.
National priorities
10 Mar, 2026

National priorities

EVEN as the country faces heightened risks of attacks from actual terrorists, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi...
Silenced march
10 Mar, 2026

Silenced march

ON the eve of International Women’s Day, Islamabad Police detained dozens of Aurat March activists who had ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe