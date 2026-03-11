Police action sought against Dir college official for retaining documents

LOWER DIR: The principal of the Timergara Medical College (TMC) has requested the police to register an FIR against a college official for allegedly retaining important official records of the institution.

In a letter addressed to the district police officer, the principal/chief executive of the college stated that Mr Shakirullah, a BPS-16 office assistant, had been illegally holding official records of the institution.

According to the letter, the official, currently residing in Madina Colony, Balambat, has retained the college’s dispatch register and other official documents since the current administration assumed charge on October 28, 2025.

The principal said despite repeated written directions and communications issued through a committee constituted by the college administration, the official had willfully refused to return the records in his possession.

TMC principal says record’s ‘unauthorised’ possession amounts to misconduct

The letter stated that the continued illegal retention of government documents was creating serious hurdles in official correspondence, administrative functioning and institutional proceedings of the medical college.

“The record retained by him constitutes government property and its unauthorised possession amounts to misconduct and violation of relevant laws,” the principal said.

When contacted, police officials said the matter appeared to be a departmental issue and the relevant institutions should try to resolve it through mutual consultation. However, they added that they were consulting legal experts to determine under which sections of the law a case could be registered against the official.

BRITISH-ERA BRIDGE: An old bridge dating back to the British-era in Khungi Bala village near Timergara has become hazardous for commuters after losing its protective railings, locals said on Tuesday.

Residents said the disappearance of the iron safety grills on both sides of the bridge had turned it into a potential accident spot, raising serious concerns among the local population.

According to locals, the small bridge serves as a vital link connecting Khungi and several surrounding villages with Timergara city. Over time, the iron railings installed along the sides of the bridge have deteriorated and disappeared, leaving the structure without any protective barriers.

In the absence of railings or safety walls, there is a constant risk of vehicles plunging off the bridge, particularly at night when visibility is low. Pedestrians, especially children, and motorcyclists are also exposed to serious danger while crossing the bridge.

Speaking to the media, elders and social activists from Khungi said the historic bridge was part of the area’s heritage but had been neglected by the authorities.

They urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the Lower Dir district administration to immediately install strong iron railings or construct concrete safety walls on both sides of the bridge.

