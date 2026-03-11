E-Paper | March 11, 2026

Journalists demand probe into death of colleague’s son

A Correspondent Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 07:08am
MARDAN: Journalists of Mardan district on Tuesday held a protest demonstration in front of the press club building and demanded justice for the family of their colleague, whose son Ruslaan Riaz was found dead in a hostel of Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology, Swabi.

The protesting journalists, led by press club president Latfullah Lutaff and general secretary Hidayatur Rehman Hoti, chanted slogans and demanded impartial inquiry in the mysterious death of Ruslaan Riaz, the son of Riaz Hussain, former senior vice president of Mardan Press Club and a correspondent for Voice of America.

They said that the death of Ruslaan was a tragic incident. They said that transparent investigation should be conducted in the incident.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2026

