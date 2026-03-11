Wana teachers call for salary payment, relocation of accounts office

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Teachers in South Waziristan Lower on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration outside the FC Igloo Gate in Wana against lack of an accounts office in the district and the continued delay in the payment of their salaries.

The protest was organised by the All Teachers Association (ATA) Wana, whose members demanded immediate relocation of the accounts office from Dera Ismail Khan to Wana in order to resolve the financial and administrative issues faced by teachers and other employees of the education department.

A large number of teachers from different parts of the district participated in the protest.

Carrying placards and banners, the demonstrators raised slogans and called upon the provincial government to address their long-standing grievances.

Teachers said that the absence of an accounts office in South Waziristan Lower had created serious difficulties for them, as they were forced to travel to Dera Ismail Khan for even routine official matters related to salary processing, financial documentation and other administrative procedures.

Speaking to journalists on the occasion, the ATA South Waziristan Lower general secretary, Mahmood Ahmad, former president Hamesh Gul and teacher leader Ziaur Rehman said the situation had become extremely frustrating for teachers across the district.

They alleged that the accounts office had shown a non-cooperative attitude, which had further complicated matters for teachers who were already facing hardships due to delayed salaries and bureaucratic hurdles.

The teachers’ leaders said that the present issues had affected educational activities in the district and created anxiety among teachers who were struggling to manage their household expenses amid rising inflation.

They announced that all educational institutions in South Waziristan Lower would remain closed for an indefinite period until the payment of salaries for February 2026 was ensured.

According to the teachers’ representatives, repeated appeals to the authorities had failed to produce any meaningful results, leaving them with no option but to protest and take collective action.

They pointed out that the provincial government had recently announced that salaries for March would be paid before Eidul Fitr. However, teachers in South Waziristan Lower had yet to receive their February salaries, describing the situation as deeply troubling and unjust.

The teachers also expressed disappointment over what they described as the lack of effective intervention by local authorities and elected representatives. They specifically mentioned Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Lower Musarrat Zaman, MPA Ajab Gul Wazir and MNA Zubair Wazir, urging them to play a proactive role in resolving the issue.

They appealed to the commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan division, the secretary education, the provincial minister for education, the chief secretary and the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to take immediate notice of the situation.

The protest continued for nearly an hour and concluded peacefully after the association’s leaders addressed the media.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2026