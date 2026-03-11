Swabi police recover huge cache of fireworks

SWABI: The district police have seized over 50,000 firecrackers and toy pistols in raids conducted at four different main markets here in the district on Tuesday, arresting four main suppliers, said officials.

It has been learnt that the district police officer, Waqas Rafique, in a recent meeting told SHOs that a strict crackdown should be launched across the district against elements disturbing peace of citizens and endangering their lives and property before Eidul Fitr, on Chand Raat and during post Eid days.

DSP Topi tehsil Shakeel Khan told Dawn that for the first time in the district a large quantity of firecrackers, toy pistols and other incendiary explosives recovered were from the traders, who were later arrested.

Additional SHO Topi police station Shahi Malik Khan led a police party, while acting on public complaints, raided shops and recovered a large quantity of fireworks including explosive match bombs, sticks and other incendiary explosives.

The police arrested the accused Zeeshan Khan, a leading trader of Kalabat region and registered a case at Topi police station against him.

Rafiq Khan, a resident of Ismaila village, Razaar tehsil, has also been arrested who received the firecrackers and other materials, planning to supply the same to small traders, but he was arrested and all his material was confiscated by police.

Muhammad Usman, resident of Maneri region, has also been arrested, said police spokesperson Liaqat Ali. It was a big surprise for police to have recovered firecrackers and toy pistols in a large number, he said.

Meanwhile, during another operation, the accused Haroon Khan, resident of Tanu village, Chota Lahor tehsil was arrested.

Chinese firecrackers, match bombs, toy pistols and other fireworks were recovered from the possession of the accused, which is a crime under the law.

DPO declared operation against such elements will continue uninterrupted during the holy month of Ramazan to protect the lives and property of the people and to maintain peace and order.

DEMANDED: Farmers belonging to different regions of the district have demanded that the irrigation department should release water into the canals as soon as possible so that they could irrigate their crops at a critical time.

The farmers said that the wheat crop was at a very critical stage and if the crop did not get water, its yield would be severely affected.

Muhammad Hanif, a grower belonging to Maneri Bala village said: “We appeal to the officials of the irrigation department to release water as soon as possible.”

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2026