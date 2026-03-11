E-Paper | March 11, 2026

Correction process of village councils’ delimitation begins

Our Correspondent Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 07:08am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

MOHMAND: The Election Commission of Pakistan has initiated the process of correcting the delimitation of village and neighbourhood councils in the tribal districts, including Mohmand.

According to officials, a formal notification has been issued by the ECP in Islamabad to begin the exercise.

In this regard, a three-member committee has been constituted under the supervision of Mohmand district election commissioner Shahid Ali Khan.

The committee has worked on the preliminary delimitations over the past month and has issued Form-I, inviting the public to submit objections and suggestions so that necessary corrections can be made.

Residents can obtain the objection application form from the local ECP office and submit their concerns to the district election commissioner.

The final decision on objections will be taken by the regional election commissioner Peshawar. Under the law, a neighbourhood or village council constituency can consist of 5,000 to 15,000 voters.

Officials have urged residents to cooperate in the correction process of neighbourhood and village council boundaries to help ensure that upcoming elections are conducted in a transparent and fair manner.

EID GIFTS DISTRIBUTED: Eid gifts were distributed among the families of 40 police martyrs by the Asghar Mohmand Foundation (AMF) during a ceremony held at the Police Lines in Ghalanai.

Speaking on the occasion, AMF chairman Asghar Khan Mohmand said the Eid gifts were meant to allow the children of police martyrs to celebrate Eid like other children.

“We want the children of our martyrs to feel the same joy and happiness of Eid as other children,” he said, adding that the foundation would continue its efforts for the welfare and support of the families and children of police martyrs.

District police officer Raza Mohammad Khan paid tribute to the sacrifices of police personnel in the line of duty.

“Police martyrs are our heroes and their sacrifices will always be remembered,” he said, adding that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police had launched various welfare programmes for the families of martyrs. At the end of the ceremony, the DPO and the AMF chairman distributed Eid gifts to the families and children of 40 police martyrs.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement of ‘austerity’ measures in response to the fuel crisis triggered...
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Iran’s new leader
Updated 10 Mar, 2026

Iran’s new leader

The position is the most powerful in Iran, bringing together clerical authority and political and ideological leadership.
National priorities
10 Mar, 2026

National priorities

EVEN as the country faces heightened risks of attacks from actual terrorists, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi...
Silenced march
10 Mar, 2026

Silenced march

ON the eve of International Women’s Day, Islamabad Police detained dozens of Aurat March activists who had ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe