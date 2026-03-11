Correction process of village councils’ delimitation begins

MOHMAND: The Election Commission of Pakistan has initiated the process of correcting the delimitation of village and neighbourhood councils in the tribal districts, including Mohmand.

According to officials, a formal notification has been issued by the ECP in Islamabad to begin the exercise.

In this regard, a three-member committee has been constituted under the supervision of Mohmand district election commissioner Shahid Ali Khan.

The committee has worked on the preliminary delimitations over the past month and has issued Form-I, inviting the public to submit objections and suggestions so that necessary corrections can be made.

Residents can obtain the objection application form from the local ECP office and submit their concerns to the district election commissioner.

The final decision on objections will be taken by the regional election commissioner Peshawar. Under the law, a neighbourhood or village council constituency can consist of 5,000 to 15,000 voters.

Officials have urged residents to cooperate in the correction process of neighbourhood and village council boundaries to help ensure that upcoming elections are conducted in a transparent and fair manner.

EID GIFTS DISTRIBUTED: Eid gifts were distributed among the families of 40 police martyrs by the Asghar Mohmand Foundation (AMF) during a ceremony held at the Police Lines in Ghalanai.

Speaking on the occasion, AMF chairman Asghar Khan Mohmand said the Eid gifts were meant to allow the children of police martyrs to celebrate Eid like other children.

“We want the children of our martyrs to feel the same joy and happiness of Eid as other children,” he said, adding that the foundation would continue its efforts for the welfare and support of the families and children of police martyrs.

District police officer Raza Mohammad Khan paid tribute to the sacrifices of police personnel in the line of duty.

“Police martyrs are our heroes and their sacrifices will always be remembered,” he said, adding that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police had launched various welfare programmes for the families of martyrs. At the end of the ceremony, the DPO and the AMF chairman distributed Eid gifts to the families and children of 40 police martyrs.

