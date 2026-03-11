E-Paper | March 11, 2026

Tribunal orders restoration of mining activities in Abbottabad

Bureau Report Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 07:08am
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mines and Mineral Appellate Tribunal has set aside suspension of prospecting licence of feldspar granted to an appellant and ordered restoration of his prospecting activities in Abbottabad.

The tribunal comprising its Chairman Amer Latif and members Shakeel Asghar and Mustafa Kamal Shah accepted an appeal filed by a resident of Abbottabad, Sheryar Sher Mohammad, ruling that in order to protect right of the appellant accrued to him under the law and Constitution of Pakistan, the impugned suspension letter of respondent No.3 (assistant director mineral development) of Dec 17, 2025, was set aside, being based on legal infirmity.

Advocate Javeria Durrani appeared for the appellant and stated that her client was granted five years prospecting licence for feldspar as second mineral, over an area granted to one Khalid Mehmood, covering 200 acres near Baghdara village in Abbottabad.

She said that the mineral title committee in its meeting on Oct 16, 2025, had decided to grant the prospecting licence for feldspar to the appellant as second mineral in the already granted area as per KP Mines and Minerals Act, 2017. She added that in compliance with the said decision, the respondent No. 3 issued the allotment letter on Dec 4, 2025 to the appellant.

However, she said that without any valid reason, the impugned order was issued through which the prospecting licence of the appellant was suspended.

The tribunal observed that under Section 89(1) (a) of KP Miens and Mineral Act, the licensing authority was empowered to suspend any work in case of any serious violation of the terms of mineral title, threat to public health, safety or welfare or danger top life and property or where violation of any rule was being committed.

“Record reveals that the appellant has not violated any such provision, which does not justify adverse action taken against him by the respondents,” the tribunal ruled in its four-page detailed order.

“Also, the departmental representative did not prove during proceeding of the case that the appellant was given an opportunity of hearing before suspension of his prospecting licence. It means the appellant has been condemned unheard,” the tribunal observed.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2026

