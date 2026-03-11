E-Paper | March 11, 2026

DI Khan police to step up security

Our Correspondent Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 07:08am
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police have finalised security arrangements to maintain law and order situation and provide a safe environment for citizens during the last 10 days of Ramazan.

The decisions were taken during a meeting chaired by SP city Murtaza Khan Bangash here on Tuesday.

The SP city directed the officers to enhance checking of suspicious vehicles and individuals in view of the increased public activity during the final days of the fasting month. The officers were also instructed to launch public awareness campaigns and inform citizens about the dangers of firing in the air.

He stressed the need for further strengthening security at markets and other public places.

The SP city instructed officials to make the patrolling system in bazaars more effective and take special measures to prevent crimes such as pickpocketing.

He also directed the deployment of plainclothes personnel in busy shopping malls and markets, while ensuring the availability of policewomen where required.

Special attention was given to security arrangements at the mosques and other places of worship, particularly for large gatherings on Jumatul Wida.

The meeting also reviewed security preparations for observance of the martyrdom day of Hazarat Ali (RA) today (Wednesday).

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2026

