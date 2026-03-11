E-Paper | March 11, 2026

Oghi people protest plan to outsource schools

Our Correspondent Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 07:08am
MANSEHRA: The people of Oghi on Tuesday took to the streets to protest against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s decision to outsource schools.

“Outsourcing government-run schools to private firms or entities will deprive children of education, which is their basic right enshrined in the Constitution,” Qari Saddam Hassan, chairman of the parent-teacher council of a government primary school in Dara Shanaya area, told the protesters.

The protesters also included parents and students.

“The government is also going to outsource the only primary school in Dara Shanaya, but we will not allow it to happen as it would deprive the students, including girls, of education,” Mr Hassan said.

He said that the government was set to outsource the school despite the increased strength of students.

The school’s PTC chairman asked the government to revoke the decision and provide educational opportunities to children of far-off areas.

“We will continue our peaceful agitation until the government withdraws its decision,” Mr Hassan vowed.

Meanwhile, the poor households of Oghi tehsil have complained they are still deprived of the government’s Ramazan financial assistance of Rs12,500 for each deserving family.

“Eidul Fitr is nearing, but the deserving families are yet to get the promised financial assistance to buy clothing for their children and essentials for the festive occasion,” Mohammad Haroon Taj, a local resident, said.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2026

