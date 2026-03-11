Students aged 14 years and above to be taught reproductive health

ISLAMABAD: Students of 14 years and above age now will be taught reproductive health education in Islamabad’s educational institutions as after Senate, National Assembly also passed a bill on Tuesday in this regard.

Prior written consent from parents or legal guardians shall be mandatory before imparting any instructions related to reproductive health education within educational institutions.

The bill was presented in National Assembly by MNA Shazia Marri, which was passed by the house.

She moved the bill “further to amend the Federal Supervision of Curricula, Text-Books and Maintenance of Standards of the Education Act, 1976 [The Federal Supervision of Curricula, Text-Books and Maintenance of Standards of the Education (Amendment) Bill, 2026], as passed by the Senate, be taken into consideration at once,” read the agenda of NA.

Earlier, this bill was presented before the Senate by Senator Quratul Ain Marri and Senate passed it. Now, it has been passed from NA and it will go to President House for approval of President before becoming the law.

In her statement of objects and reasons, Senator Quratul Ain Marri had stated: “A comprehensive reproductive health education - or the many other ways this may be referred to is a curriculum-based process of teaching and learning about the cognitive, emotional, physical and social aspects of reproductive health. It aims to equip the children and young people with knowledge, skills, attitudes and values that empowers them to realize their health, well-being and dignity; develop respectful social relationships; consider how their choices affect their own wellbeing and that of others; and understand and ensure the protection of their rights throughout their lives,” read the statement of objects of bill.

It further stated that this amendment in the Act aims at provision of aforesaid objectives to enable the students in the decision-making process regarding several issues concerning reproductive health.

This bill extends to Islamabad Capital Territory and it shall come into force at once. Besides some other changes, some important changes were made including, “reproductive health education” means the education regarding reproductive health and knowledge of the complete physical, mental and social well-being in all matters relating to the reproductive system.”

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2026