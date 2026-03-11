Youm-i-Ali observed in twin cities amid foolproof security

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI: Like other parts of the country, Youm-i-Shahadat of Hazrat Ali (A.S.) was observed with devotion and respect in the twin cities on Tuesday.

The main event of the day was a procession in Islamabad during the daytime, while processions and majalis were held at night in Rawalpindi.

The procession in Islamabad began from Imambargah Zainabiya in G-6/4 and moved through designated routes to Markazi Imambargah (G-6/2). According to the procession permit, Majlis-i-Aza was recited before it started.

However, unlike previous years, an extraordinary security layer was seen this year, with two layers of container walls erected between the procession route in G-6 sector and the Red Zone.

Not only were mourners permitted to enter and exit at only two points, but nearly all linking roads to the procession route were also sealed. Police personnel, both on foot and on motorcycles, patrolled inside the procession route.

In Rawalpindi, the central mourning procession led by Tehreek Nifaz-i-Fiqa Jafariya Chief Agha Syed Hussain Muqaddasi was taken out from Mohanpura Rawalpindi during the night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Law enforcement agencies made foolproof security arrangements. Members of the District Peace Committee also assisted the LEAs. Massive search operations were conducted across the district. Traditional matam was performed by central mourning groups of the Rawalpindi Division during the procession.

The sombre atmosphere was evident among men and women in the procession, mainly due to the US and Israeli aggression against Iran.

Meanwhile, talking to the media, Senator Allama Nasir Abbas, leader of the opposition in the Senate, equated Israel with ‘dictators who had oppressors like Yazid’.

”I urge all Muslims that on the occasion of Eid, please do not forget the oppressed people of the Islamic world, including Gaza, Lebanon, Iran and others,” Allama said.

He added, “If we follow the path of Hazrat Ali, there is a simple lesson we should never compromise on principles and on our independence, and we will fight any aggression, whether from the US, Israel or India, against Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, Commissioner Rawalpindi division Abdul Aamer Khattak, presiding over a meeting to review arrangements and the law and order situation on the occasion of the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (A.S.), directed that security measures be further strengthened considering the current circumstances.

He stated that tensions along the Afghan and Iranian borders, combined with the support of hostile elements by neighbouring India, could lead enemies to attempt sowing sectarian discord and chaos within the country. Nevertheless, with the cooperation of the divisional administration, police, and the public, all such malicious plans will be thwarted.

Engineer Aamir Khattak instructed that during processions and religious gatherings, especially at Sehri and Iftar, teams from the health and food departments will inspect the quality of food items to ensure the public is provided with safe and hygienic food. Control rooms at district and tehsil levels should remain operational.

The meeting, held at the Commissioner’s Office in Rawalpindi, was attended by Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema, police officers, and officials from other relevant departments.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2026