US Navy escorted oil tanker through Strait of Hormuz: energy secretary

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright says the US Navy has escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz, in what was understood to be the first such operation since the start of the US-Israel war on Iran, AFP reports.

“The US Navy successfully escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz to ensure oil remains flowing to global markets,” Wright posted on social media, as fighting raged in a war that has roiled oil markets and brought many shipments of the commodity to a standstill.

However, Reuters reports that Wright has since removed the post.