Pakistan’s envoy to Iran says nationals without ‘valid documentation’ should go to Zahedan Deportation Centre

Pakistan’s ambassador to Iran, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, has said that Pakistani nationals residing in Iran without “valid” documentation should go to the Zahedan Deportation Centre if they wish to return to Pakistan.

In a post on X, the ambassador said, “Pakistani nationals in Iran, who are without valid documents and wish to return to Pakistan, may kindly immediately reach the Zahedan Deportation Centre.

“They should bring proof of citizenship (CNIC or passport — original, photocopy, or electronic copy) based on whose authenticity, Iranian authorities will allow their exit from Iran to Pakistan,” the ambassador said.

“Upon arrival at the Pakistan border, a NADRA Van has been deployed, which will verify their nationality and thereafter allow them to enter Pakistan,” he added.