E-Paper | March 10, 2026

Merz says sees ‘no common plan’ to quickly end Iran war

Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 05:48pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has voiced concern that the United States and Israel appear to have “no common plan” for bringing the war against Iran “to a swift and convincing end,” AFP reports.

“The United States and Israel have been waging war against Iran for over a week. We share many of these goals, but with each day of the war, more questions arise,” Merz said.

“We are particularly concerned that there is apparently no common plan for how this war can be brought to a swift and convincing end.”

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Iran’s new leader
Updated 10 Mar, 2026

Iran’s new leader

The position is the most powerful in Iran, bringing together clerical authority and political and ideological leadership.
National priorities
10 Mar, 2026

National priorities

EVEN as the country faces heightened risks of attacks from actual terrorists, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi...
Silenced march
10 Mar, 2026

Silenced march

ON the eve of International Women’s Day, Islamabad Police detained dozens of Aurat March activists who had ...
War & deception
Updated 09 Mar, 2026

War & deception

While there is little doubt that Iran is involved in many of the retaliatory attacks, the facts raise suspicions that another player may be at work.
The witness box
09 Mar, 2026

The witness box

IT is often the fear of the courtroom and what may transpire therein that drives many victims of crime, especially...
Asylum applications
09 Mar, 2026

Asylum applications

BRITAIN’S tough immigration posture has again drawn attention to the sharp rise in asylum claims by Pakistani...
Dawn News English
Subscribe