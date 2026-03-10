Over 10,000 Chinese citizens returned from Middle East amid war

Chinese authorities and airlines have assisted over 10,000 Chinese citizens in returning from the Middle East, the foreign ministry says, after the war in the region forced airspace closures and grounded commercial flights, Reuters reports.

Over 10,000 Chinese people have safely returned from countries including the UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia, Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry, said in a press briefing.

China’s foreign ministry and civil aviation administration have guided domestic airlines to increase capacity to repatriate Chinese citizens stranded in the Middle East, Guo said.