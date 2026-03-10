Law minister stresses need for caution when discussing Pakistan’s foreign policy

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has underscored that when it comes to international matters, there needs to be extreme caution exercised about “the narrative relayed through media or social media”

“Pakistan is a responsible state and a nuclear state,” he noted, adding that the country has an essential role in the region, with its own recognition for its defence and its own foreign policy.

“We must keep in mind the Constitution of Pakistan and Pakistan’s foreign policy or its positioning,” he stressed, noting that people were “getting entangled in many unnecessary things when discussing matters”.