United we stand

Published March 10, 2026
IN these challenging times, when tensions and uncertainty dominate headlines, it is critically important for us, as citizens of the state, to reflect on the value of unity and responsibility. Our armed forces stand at the frontlines to safeguard the sovereignty and security of the country. Their commitment, discipline and sacrifices deserve due acknowledgment and respect.

Standing with our armed forces, however, does not mean merely expressing support through slogans. It also means maintaining national unity, promoting peace and avoiding the spread of mis-information — especially on social media.

In moments of crisis, rumours and emotional reactions can weaken internal stability. As responsible citizens, we must rely on verified information and demons-trate maturity in our public discourse.

Patriotism should always go hand in hand with wisdom and restraint. While we support those who protect our borders, we must also hope and pray for peace and stability as well as the safety of all innocent lives. Strength as a nation is not marked by military power alone, it is also marked by unity, resilience and collective responsibility. In these difficult times, we must remain calm, united and supportive of our national institutions while upholding the critical values of peace and humanity.

Azkia Masood
Karachi

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026

