UAE says consulate in Iraqi Kurdistan attacked by drone

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has said its consulate general in Iraqi Kurdistan has been targeted in a drone attack, leaving damage but no casualties, reports AFP.

A foreign ministry statement said the attack “represents a dangerous escalation and a threat to regional security and stability”, adding that “targeting diplomatic missions and premises constitutes a flagrant violation of all international norms and laws”.

The statement did not say where the drone had been launched from and called on local authorities to “investigate the circumstances of this attack to identify those responsible”.