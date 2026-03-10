E-Paper | March 10, 2026

UAE says consulate in Iraqi Kurdistan attacked by drone

Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 03:50am
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has said its consulate general in Iraqi Kurdistan has been targeted in a drone attack, leaving damage but no casualties, reports AFP.

A foreign ministry statement said the attack “represents a dangerous escalation and a threat to regional security and stability”, adding that “targeting diplomatic missions and premises constitutes a flagrant violation of all international norms and laws”.

The statement did not say where the drone had been launched from and called on local authorities to “investigate the circumstances of this attack to identify those responsible”.

