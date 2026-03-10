E-Paper | March 10, 2026

Wapda win basketball titles

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 07:02am
ISLAMABAD: Wapda emerged as the champions in the women’s and departmental categories of the Pak–China Friendship Cup 3x3 Basketball Championship held here at the Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.

In the women’s final, Wapda Black edged past Garrisons Team 17–14 in a closely contested match. Wapda Black, who had earlier reached the final with a narrow one-point victory over Army Red in the semi-final, displayed impressive teamwork.

Rubaila and Sana scored seven and six points respectively for the winners, while Farheen contributed six points for Garrisons Team.

In the departmental category, Wapda Green defeated Army Red 21–14 to retain the title. Zain Khan emerged as the hero of the final, scoring 11 points single-handedly for the champions. In the club category final, YMCA defeated Friends Club 20–17 in an exciting contest to clinch the title.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026

