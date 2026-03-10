Sinner sets up Fonseca clash, Zverev advances at Indian Wells

COCO Gauff of the US plays a backhand against Alexandra Eala of the Philippines during their Indian Wells third-round match at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.—AFP

INDIAN WELLS: World number two Jannik Sinner took another step toward a first Indian Wells Masters title on Sunday, easing past Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-2 to reach the fourth round and a clash with exciting Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca.

After dropping just two games in his second-round opener against Czech qualifier Dalibor Svrcina, Sinner was caught napping to drop his serve in the opening game.

He responded with confidence against a potentially tricky opponent known for producing winners.

Sinner quickly recouped the break and grabbed another in the eighth game.

With one set in his pocket Sinner was in full control in the second, opening with a break on the way to a 5-2 lead and closing it out with a love game.

Sinner faces the 19-year-old Fonseca for a place in the quarter-finals.

Fonseca, who saved two match points in his second-round victory over Karen Khachanov, beat another seeded player, American Tommy Paul, 6-2, 6-3.

Fonseca brought the heat, displaying thunderous groundstrokes as he reached the fourth round of a Masters 1000 for the first time. He said he was eager for the chance to test himself against Sinner.

Fourth-seeded German Alexander Zverev held off a determined Brandon Nakashima 7-6(7/2), 5-7, 6-4.

Zverev didn’t have a break point against the 30th-ranked American until the third set. He missed his first two opportunities before finally making one count, breaking Nakashima in the final game to seal the win.

Zverev gained the upper hand in a close-run contest with a dominant first-set tiebreaker, but the American converted his fifth break chance for a 6-5 lead in the second and leveled the match with a love game.

Zverev will play another American opponent in the next round as Frances Tiafoe beat Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 6-2.

Rising US talent Learner Tien knocked off eighth-seeded compatriot Ben Shelton 7-6(7/3), 4-6, 6-3.

Tien peppered big-serving Shelton with 15 aces while Shelton, apparently still feeling the effects of the illness that slowed him in a second-round win over Reilly Opelka, produced just eight.

Tien will take on 18th-seeded Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina — a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 winner over 12th seed Jakub Mensik — in the last-16

SABALENKA SETS UP OSAKA CLASH

In the women’s draw, Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka lined up a fourth-round clash as fourth-ranked Coco Gauff retired with a left arm injury.

Sabalenka powered past Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian 6-4, 6-1 to book a last-16 meeting with former champion Osaka.

Osaka pounced for a 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 win over Camila Osorio to avenge a demoralizing first-round loss to the Colombian here last year.

They were joined in the fourth round by the Philippines’ rising star Alexandra Eala, who was leading Gauff 6-2, 2-0 when the American retired with a left arm injury.

Gauff said the pain “felt like a firework going off inside of my arm, and then my whole arm felt like it was on fire”.

Earlier action was relatively drama-free.

Sabalenka overpowered Cristian with a performance that included 23 winners. Sabalenka is chasing a first title in the prestigious ATP and WTA Masters 1000 event after twice coming up empty in the final.

Osaka won her first title in Indian Wells in 2018, going on to win the US Open that year in a run that included a win over Sabalenka.

That’s the only meeting to date between the two — who are now both four-time Grand Slam champions.

Osaka roared through the opening set against Osorio but lost her way in the second.

The Colombian broke Osaka for a 4-2 lead and fended off a break point in the ninth game to take the set. That proved the end of her resurgence. Osaka broke on the way to a 3-0 lead in the third as she brought it home without facing another break point.

Sixth-seeded Amanda Anisimova and sevJasmine Polini moved safely into the last 16.

American Anisimova needed just 52 minutes to rout 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu of Britain 6-1, 6-1 while Italy’s Paolini beat Aussie veteran Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 5-7, 6-1.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026