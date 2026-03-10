E-Paper | March 10, 2026

Another man shot dead by robbers

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 07:02am
KARACHI: Another man was shot dead by robbers on Kashmir Road on Monday morning, police and rescue services officials said.

They added that Salahuddin Moinuddin, 46, was shot and killed near China Park.

His brother, Yasir, told the media that Moin and his friend, Muzammil, were coming back from a gym on a motorcycle when armed pillion riders intercepted them. As they attempted to snatch the bike from him, Moin threw the bike’s keys on the road and ran for shelter.

After a few moments, he presumed that the robbers had fled and, therefore, he came back to inform the security guard at the gym about the incident. However, the robbers returned, snatched a purse and other valuables from him and shot him before fleeing with the looted goods. He died on the spot.

Earlier on Sunday, a young man was shot dead by robbers in Gulshan-i-Maymar.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026

