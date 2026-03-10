Mayor opens Rs609m Jinnah Bridge after rehabilitation

KARACHI: Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday inaugurated the improvement and rehabilitation project of Jinnah Bridge in district Keamari at a cost of Rs609 million.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Jinnah Bridge connects port with major highways and Native Jetty Bridge.

He said 552-metre-long expansion joints had been replaced while 775,000 square metres of asphalt work carried out.

He said the rehabilitation of Jinnah Bridge will improve traffic flow between the port and other parts of the city and provide significant convenience to commuters.

He said providing better and safer travel facilities to citizens is the top priority of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

The mayor said that sewage treatment plants in Mauripur and Haroonabad will become operational this year.

Visits Baradari ‘market’

The mayor also visited the special market established for the affected traders of Gul Plaza at Baradari. During the visit, he met with shopkeepers and inspected various stalls.

He assured the affected traders that the KMC stands with them and arrangements have been made in different markets of the city to facilitate their business activities.

He said that KMC has established this special market with all necessary facilities without charging any fee so that the affected traders can immediately resume their businesses.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026