Two cops injured after raid on village

LARKANA: Two members of a police team were injured when they were attacked with clubs and rocks by a group of villagers, enraged over alleged violent raids on their homes in Gaho Khan Shar village near Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto on Monday.

The trouble started when a joint team of the Garhi Khuda Bakhsh and Lashari police stations proceeded to the village to apprehend three suspects for allegedly snatching a motorcycle.

The complaint in this regard was made by a citizen, Allah Bakhsh Hakro, who told the police that three armed men deprived him of his motorcycle on a road near Garhi Khuda Bakhsh within the limits of the Lashari police station.

In an ensuing action, the joint police team raided some homes in the village and picked up three suspects, Nasrullah, Waqar and Pervez — all belonging to the Shar community, the police said.

Trouble caused by arrest of three suspects; villagers allege excesses against women and children during raids

According to Lashari police personnel, “acting upon the information [about the bike snatching], they pursued the suspects and, with the assistance of Garhi Khuda Bakhsh police, apprehended the three suspects, all belonging to the Shar community, from a place near Gaho Shar village”.

The police added that the suspects alerted their community members living in the village upon which a large number of locals carrying clubs attacked the police team and injured two personnel, Ghulam Rasool Kanasro and Nadeem Shahani.

“Amid the chaos, the three suspects managed to escape,” the police said.

Later, an FIR was registered at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh police station vide crime No. 06 under Sections 324, 353, 440, 427, 224, 225, 148 and149 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Sections 6/7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), on the complaint of ASI Ashiq Lashari.

The seven nominated suspects included Ahmad Khan, Sajjad, Razzaq, Mohammad Khan and Yaseen, along with six women, including Ms Musarrat, Ms Sanam, Ms Dilshad, Ms Nabil and Ms Sonia.

Meanwhile, members of the Shar community staged a protest demonstration on a section of the Ratodero-Naudero road near Garhi Khuda Bakhsh disrupting movement of the vehicular traffic. The protesters, including women, raised slogans against the police and accused them of breaching sanctity of their homes. “Equipped with drones, they moved into Gaho Khan Shar village during night hours to carry out raids on our homes; they subjected women and children to violence, looted gold jewellery and other valuable articles and harassed us by firing shots,” the protesters alleged.

They demanded release of their community members taken away by the police during and after the raids.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026