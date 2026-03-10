E-Paper | March 10, 2026

Ex-food controller sent to jail over wheat scam

Our Correspondent Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 07:02am
LARKANA: District and Sessions Judge Suresh Kumar on Monday remanded former district food controller Naimatullah Jessar to judicial custody in a case of corruption.

He was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) police, Circle Larkana, a week ago in connection with the alleged embezzlement of millions of rupees wheat bags from a government food storage facility in Bakrani,

The police stated that due to the non-appointment of a special anti-corruption judge, the accused was presented before the District and Sessions Court Larkana which remanded him to judicial custody.

He is scheduled to be produced again before the relevant court on March 14. Following the judicial remand order, Jessar was shifted to Larkana District Jail.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026

