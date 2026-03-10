E-Paper | March 10, 2026

Police officer, five subordinates flee court after rejection of bail pleas

Our Correspondent Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 07:02am
SUKKUR: The Sukkur bench of the Sindh High Court on Monday rejected bail applications of a police officer and his five subordinates in the custodial death case of a trader, Umer Napar.

The single judge bench headed by Justice Mehm­ood A. Khan rejected the bail applications of SHO Hafeez Chachar and five personnel of the Dubbar police station after hearing counsel of the accused and the prosecution.

As soon as the judgement was pronounced, all the six accused managed to escape from the court premises.

Constables Wahid Bux Jagirani, Ghulam Mustafa Napar and three other police personnel were nominated in the alleged murder case, registered at the C-Section police station of Sukkur.

Earlier, the additional district and sessions judge-I of Sukkur had also rejected their bail applications. The accused then moved the SHC through their counsel for bail.

Police claim killing two ‘dacoits’

Khairpur police clai­m­ed to have killed two dacoits in an encounter on Monday.

According to a press release, during a routine patrol, the SHO of Babarloi engaged in an encounter with dacoits on the Pir-Jo-Goth Link Road.

During the exchange of fire, Head Moharir Javed Ahmed Jatoi was woun­ded, it said.

Following the encounter, police managed to arrest two alleged bandits involved in the firing, identified as Noor Ahmed Brohi and Irshad Ali Mirani, from the scene.

It said, later the SHO with more force, took the arrested suspects to apprehend their fleeing accomplices.

When the police team came near the Wisre Wahan Link Road, the fleeing dacoits opened fire on them, managing to get the two apprehended bandits freed from police, the statement added.

It read that subsequently, a message for blockade was broadcast across the district via wireless control. During the blockade, an encounter took place between police and the fleeing dacoits within the limits of the Economic Zone.

In the shootout, the two bandits, identified as Noor Ahmed, son of Gul Hassan Brohi, and Irshad Ali, son of Shahnawaz Mirani, were killed.

Police recovered two pistols from their possession, the statement said, adding that the bodies had been shifted to the Civil Hospital.

