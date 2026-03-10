Villagers protest sand lifting along Chenab

GUJART: Scores of residents, including women and children, from three villages along the Chenab River bank, staged a protest demonstration against the lifting of sand at Chak Gill village and termed it dangerous for their agricultural land and farming profession.

The protesters have called upon Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and the district administration to take notice of the situation as, according to them, continuation of the sand lifting may cause erosion of at least 2,500 acres of agricultural land of three villages.

Official sources and area people said the Punjab mines and minerals department had developed a new block at Chak Gill for the sand lifting from the Chenab last year and its contract was awarded after which the contractor started to lift the sand.

However, a large number of residents of Langay, Chak Gill and Nawa Lok gathered at Chak Gill where women and children were also accompanying the male members of the area.

The residents lodged a strong protest against the sand lifting by blocking a number of tractor-trolleys and dumpers along the village road.

The protesters chanted slogans against the contractor for causing damage to the village roads and streets as well as environmental hazards and road mishaps involving the children.

They were of the view that the Chak Gill sand lifting block should be eliminated to protect the agricultural land of the farmers who solely rely on the income of their farmland.

The villagers said they had earlier raised the issue with the local administration and provincial authorities of the concerned departments but to no avail and they were left with no other option except to stage the protest demonstration.

The women protesters urged the Punjab CM to take notice of the situation and order to stop the sand lifting from the area.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026