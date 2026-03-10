Man booked for ‘rape’ of daughter

NAROWAL: Kotli Loharan police have registered a case against a man for allegedly subjecting his daughter to rape at Chak Sadio, Sialkot.

‘Z’ filed a complaint with the police, saying that she was at home with her family on the night of Feb 18. She said at 2:30am, she heard her 17-year-old daughter ‘A’ screaming and found her husband ‘E’ raping her. She said her husband had also been forcibly preventing her from coming to the police station. On the woman’s request, the police have registered a case against the suspect under section 376 of Pakistan Penal Code.

Police spokesman Muhammad Adeel Butt said a team has been formed to arrest the suspect on the instructions of DPO Sialkot Dost Muhammad.

ARRESTED: Sialkot police have arrested a suspect accused of killing a mosque Imam following an alleged attack with an iron rod.

According to police, Shah Nawaz, a resident of Service Factory, Gujrat, lodged a complaint stating that his brother, Qari Haq Nawaz, had been serving as the Imam of Jamia Masjid at village Chahal, Sialkot district, for the past 15 years.

In his statement, Shah Nawaz said that on the morning of Feb 27, his brother was teaching the Holy Quran to children at the mosque when a local resident, Murtaza alias Moti, entered and attacked him with an iron rod. The Imam sustained serious injuries in the assault.

The complainant said the suspect fled the scene after local residents intervened. The injured Imam was immediately shifted to Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital in Sialkot. Due to his critical condition, doctors at the emergency ward referred him to Mayo Hospital in Lahore after providing first aid.

Shah Nawaz stated that Qari Haq Nawaz died after remaining under treatment at the hospital for eight days.

Following the complaint, Saddar Sialkot police registered an FIR against the suspect, Murtaza, under Sections 302 and 324 of PPC.

Police spokesperson Adeel Butt confirmed that the suspect has been arrested. He said the suspect allegedly attacked the Imam with an iron rod over a minor dispute, leaving him critically injured.

He added that the police investigation team is probing the case on the basis of medical and postmortem reports as well as other evidence.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026