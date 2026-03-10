Contractor shot dead in Gujrat

GUJRAT: A 28-year-old paint contractor was shot dead in a shooting by two suspects after an altercation at an outhouse in Nagrianwala village of the Kunjah police precincts.

Reports said Qasim Butt had got the contract of whitewashing a cattle farm of Jabran Butt

and he along with his workers had been working there for the last three days. However, Jibran’s relatives Nayyer Butt and Salman Butt got infuriated at Qasim after some exchange of harsh words and Nayyer opened fire at him, leaving him critically injured.

The suspects fled the scene. The injured man was being shifted to the Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital (ABSTH) when he succumbed to the bullet wounds.Police registered the case against three suspects on the report of Azam Butt, the father of the deceased.

They reportedly detained one suspect while the main suspect was at large.

ACCIDENT: A 19-year-old man was killed and three others were injured as a result of a collision between the two speeding motorbikes on the Dinga Road in Kharian city.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Awais of Riasatpura, Kharian, whereas three injured were Haider Ali, Ali Abbas and Shamsher.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the deceased as well as the injured to Kharian Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where the condition of two of them was said to be critical.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026