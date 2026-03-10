Governor for extending Nadra facilities to southern districts

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has stressed the need for extending Nadra facilities to southern districts of the province to ensure that people receive essential services at their doorstep.

He was speaking during a meeting with the provincial director general of National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), Khalid Inayatullah at Governor’s House here on Monday. Nadra Director Behzad Khan was also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, the governor was briefed on efforts to expand Nadra facilities across the province, particularly in southern districts. He was informed that land was purchased from agriculture department for establishment of a Nadra Complex in Dera Ismail Khan, where construction work would begin soon.

The governor was apprised of progress regarding establishment of 26 new Nadra facilitation centres in southern districts of the province. In line with his directives, progress is also under way on setting up Nadra facilitation centres in Gul Imam and Amakhel in Tank, as well as in five densely populated villages of Dera Ismail Khan.

SNGPL officials inform Kundi about laying new gas pipelines

Governor Kundi said that priority should be given to densely populated areas while establishing citizen facilitation centres (CFCs) so that a larger number of people could benefit from Nadra services at their doorstep. He also issued special instructions to relevant authorities in this regard.

Meanwhile, the governor was given separate departmental briefings regarding gas supply infrastructure in the province and performance of provincial women ombudsperson office.

Officials of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) briefed the governor about gas production, domestic and industrial consumption capacity and overall gas supply infrastructure in the province.

The general manager of SNGPL, Waqarullah Khan, informed the governor about 272 cases of gas theft reported in Peshawar and other parts of the province. The briefing also covered provision of new gas connections, improvement in gas pressure and a project for replacement of old and worn-out gas pipelines in Peshawar.

Officials said that 29 projects worth Rs555 million were currently under way to upgrade outdated gas network. The governor was informed that new gas pipelines stretching over 256 kilometres were being laid in Peshawar and Charsadda, along with plans to provide around 35,000 domestic gas connections.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Kundi said that ensuring better gas supply to people was among the government’s priorities. He directed officials to bring forward new projects to ensure uninterrupted gas supply with improved pressure, particularly in remote districts including Dera Ismail Khan.

He also stressed the need for effective measures to curb gas theft and improve gas network across the province.

Similarly, the governor was given a briefing by the office of provincial women ombudsperson. The provincial women ombudsperson, Rubab Mehdi, informed him about the mandate and overall performance of the institution.

She said that from July to December, the office heard 8,250 complaints related to women’s property issues, out of which decisions were announced in 105 cases.

The ombudsperson office organised open courts in Malakand, Mardan and Hazara divisions to facilitate women in lodging complaints.

The briefing also proposed holding a joint webinar involving the governor, the ombudsperson and vice-chancellors to address harassment issues faced by female employees in universities, along with a proposed memorandum of understanding between provincial and national assemblies.

Mr Kundi appreciated the performance of ombudsperson office in ensuring timely redressal of complaints and provision of justice to women.

He said that role of provincial women ombudsperson was vital in protecting women rights and resolving their grievances. He added that women unfortunately continued to face harassment and discrimination at workplaces.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026