Badhber family seeks action against land grabbers

PESHAWAR: A family from the Mashogagar area of Badhber here has appealed to the provincial government and law-enforcement authorities to protect their ancestral land from what they described a land-grabbing network allegedly involving Afghan refugees.

Addressing a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Monday, Uzair Zeb, along with Falak Zeb and local elders, including Haji Javed, Malik Kamran, Haji Asif and Malik Asad, said their ancestral land located in Mauza Khud Rizi between Pabbi police station and the Government Degree College, Pabbi, Nowshera, was being illegally sold through stamp papers.

Uzair Zeb said despite the fact that cases related to the land were currently pending in the courts of Peshawar and Nowshera, influential Afghan refugees along with their relative, Faheemullah, a resident of Dag Besud Garhi Jabbar Khan in Pabbi tehsil, were allegedly selling the land in violation of the law.

He alleged the accused individuals, including Afghan refugees, who had reportedly fled Pakistan, were attempting to occupy and sell the property while legal proceedings regarding its ownership and division were still under way in courts.

He said they had already informed the police stations concerned and relevant departments about the matter, but claimed the authorities had remained silent.

Uzair Zeb further alleged that members of the land-grabbing group had issued threats of murder and abduction to them for pursuing legal action and demanding their rights.

He said the family had approached the courts for the division of the land, and possessed all relevant documents proving their ownership. However, he claimed some individuals were secretly selling portions of the land on stamp papers at throwaway prices and altering its physical layout.

The affected family and local elders urged the provincial government, the revenue department, senior police officials, the district settlement authorities, land revenue officials, the local tehsildar and the chief secretary to take immediate notice of the issue.

They demanded that the land allegedly sold through stamp papers be restored to them and that legal action be taken against the individuals involved.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026