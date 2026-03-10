Rs440 million water scheme for Ayun village inaugurated

CHITRAL: MPA and mehtar (ruler) of Chitral Fatehul Mulk Ali Nasir formally inaugurated a Rs440 million water supply scheme for Ayun village here on Monday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the MPA said the project would provide a permanent solution to the longstanding drinking water crisis in the area.

He said the project source was a spring in the Kalash Valley that won’t not be affected by flash floods in the summer season.

Mr Nasir also said that Rs30 million funds had been sanctioned for the repair and rehabilitation of the old Ayun Road.

He said several smaller development initiatives in the vicinity had already been completed. He said he was committed to the region’s further development.

Elder Abdul Samad Sabir and Inayatullah Aseer and former nazim Rahmat Elahi thanked the MPA for the project and said millions of rupees were spent in the past for water supply but those projects didn’t deliver the goods.

They announced the formation of a committee to oversee the scheme’s operations.

Meanwhile, the Lower Chitral district administration has foiled an illegal goat transportation bid.

It said a vehicle loaded with goats was intercepted at the Bradam Levies checkpost near Lowari Tunnel before the animals were seized and shifted to the TMA slaughterhouse under the supervision of assistant commissioner (headquarters) Riaz Ahmad.

The administration said Section 144 of CrPC had been imposed to ban the goat transportation out of the region in a bid to prevent local mutton shortages.

It said the meat was sold on the market at notified rates in order to stabilise rates and provide quality meat to residents.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026