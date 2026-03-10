KP spends over Rs5bn on dialysis of one million patients

PESHAWAR: About one million residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with damaged kidneys have undergone free dialysis on Sehat Card Plus (SCP).

Of these patients, 87,144 underwent free dialysis outside Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The total cost of dialysis was recorded at Rs5.49 billion whereas other provinces were paid Rs554 million by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for treatment of its patients.

Most of the patients (46,064) availed treatment services in Punjab, 38,203 in Islamabad, 2,090 in Sindh 486 in Balochistan, 213 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 83 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. According to data obtained from SCP programme, 879,322 patients have undergone dialysis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 2016 to 2025.

It said that 498,336 patients availed services in private hospitals and 468,130 in public hospitals. Private and public sector hospitals earned Rs2.613 billion and Rs2.536 billion from SCP, respectively.

Residents of the province also get free treatment in Punjab, Islamabad, Sindh and Balochistan

About 700 hospitals have been empanelled for treatment of patients under SCP nationwide where the residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are entitled to seek cashless healthcare services. The hospitals are empanelled by State Life Insurance Corporation, the executor of SCP, throughout the country. The empanelled hospitals include 478 in Punjab, 160 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 85 in Balochistan, 28 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 21 in Sindh and 17 each in Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The beneficiaries of the free treatment programme also include 300 children of one to 10 years and 1,291 others aging 10 to 20 years. The age group from 50 to 60 years benefitted the most from the programme as 6,176 such patients received free dialysis services, the data showed.

It said that the number of beneficiaries above 70 years was recorded 4,132. Most of the patients belonged to Peshawar, Swat, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Abbottabad, Mansehra and Lower Dir, it added.

Before enlistment of hospitals outside the province, the residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa settled in other provinces in connection with their businesses used to seek free health services back home which caused them economic and other issues.

Later on, the government approved a proposal under which hospitals were empanelled in other provinces where residents of KP could avail free diagnostic and treatment services through their national identity cards.

The SCP programme in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provides free medical treatment to more than 10.6 million families. It was started in 2016 covering three per cent population in four districts of the province in collaboration with government of Germany.

The programme was extended to the entire population of the province in a phased manner.

It covers up to per family Rs1 million per year for medical services, including emergency treatments, surgeries and specialised care in addition to organ transplants. However, the cost of dialysis is more than Rs1 million due to which the government has created reserved funds from which patients are financially supported. Most of the kidney patients bank on dialysis for their survival.

Some of the patients have to undergo dialysis four times a month. The government has also been offering free renal transplant services to patients to get rid of dialysis and so far 550 732 people have undergone free kidney transplants, each costing Rs1.4 million.

Under SCP, more than 5.1 million people have availed free treatment since 2016 at a cost of Rs140 billion.

The top beneficiaries are cardiology patients (30.5pc), general surgery (10.9pc), gynaecology (10.8pc), medical (10.7pc), oncology (7.7pc), orthopaedic (5.3pc), neurosurgery (5.2pc), urology (4.5pc), dialysis (3.7pc), ENT (3.3pc) and ophthalmology (2.2pc). The number of female patients was 52 per cent and that of male was 48 per cent, the data said.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026