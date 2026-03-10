E-Paper | March 10, 2026

14 Peshawar markets to be sealed over security concerns

APP Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 07:02am
PESHAWAR: The provincial government has issued a threat alert and directed the authorities across the province to further tighten security measures in the wake of current security situation.

Official sources said on Monday that the administration had decided to seal more than 14 markets in Peshawar as a precautionary step.

District police officers and deputy inspectors general have been instructed to closely monitor suspicious activities and strengthen security at important locations.

The authorities have also decided to deploy additional security at crowded women markets, sensitive places and other key sites.

The sources further stated that special and extraordinary security arrangements had been taken to ensure people’s safety.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026

