Two police officials held over escape of prisoner

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 07:02am
RAWALPINDI: Two police officials, including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), were arrested after registration of a case against them over the escape of an under-trial prisoner from their custody.

A departmental inquiry has also been launched against them.

Hafizullah, sub inspector, the in-charge of the judicial lock-up, registered an FIR, stating that under-trial prisoners Waqar, Khalilur Rehman, Azad, Usama, Abid Ali, Shayan and Naqeeb Bilal were allegedly involved in different cases.

He said ASI Asif Mehmood, constables Muntazar Mehdi and Zahid took the custody of the seven suspects from the judicial lock-up in Adiala jail to present them before the court on Saturday.

When the UTPs were being transported back to the judicial lock-up, Naqueeb Bilal, a resident of Bilal Colony in Pirwadhai and allegedly involved in a drug case, managed to escape due to negligence and connivance of the police officials guarding him, said the FIR.

Police authorities ordered departmental and legal action against the officials involved.

A case was registered against two of the officials, including the ASI, after which they were arrested.

The police said negligence, carelessness and misuse of powers will not be tolerated at all.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Security Asghar Ali Goraiya organised a two-day workshop at the police headquarters.

The SP security instructed the police officials to ensure foolproof security arrangements in the city in view of the current security situation.

Joint special pickets of Rawalpindi and Islamabad police have been established. Foolproof security arrangements should be ensured for police stations and police lines headquarters.

Search, sweep and combing operations should be continued in and around sensitive places.

Integrated security arrangements should be ensured at imambargahs, mosques, churches and other sensitive and important places across the city.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026

