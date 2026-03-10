‘Skill development project to empower Khyber youth, women’

KHYBER: Landi Kotal tehsil government has initiated a small scale art and skill development project for local women and talented youth under the supervision of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Tehsil chairman Shah Khalid told Dawn that 40 male and 25 female were selected for three skill development disciplines of solar repairing, medical billing (correspondence between patient and doctor) and hand embroidery.

He said that the 45-day training of the selected persons was executed by Sarhad Rural Support Programme to attract tribal female and youth towards skill development to financially empower them.

He said that imparting training to elected local government and tehsil municipal authority officials in planning, budgeting, prioritising, execution and capacity building was also a theme and objective of the project.

He said that all the trainers and resource persons were locals. “All the participants will be provided tool kits and certificates upon completion of their training,” he added.

CHEQUE: Khugakhel elders of Shinwari tribe have expressed displeasure over delay in release of a cheque pending with the district administration.

Addressing a press conference in Landi Kotal on Monday, they said that Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued a cheque in the name of Khugakhel tribe in lieu of the land they had provided for construction of Torkham custom terminal. However, they said that the cheque was unlawfully withheld by district administration.

They said that they reserved the right to hold protest against deputy commissioner if the cheque was not given to them without any further delay. They said that every Khugakhel family was a shareholder in the money they got from FBR. The amount was badly needed as they were hit hard by closure of Torkham border, they added.

Meanwhile, police claimed to have arrested a suspect involved in embezzlement of funds distributed under provincial government Ramazan package.

Police said that the arrested man identified as Mohammad Irfan, a Malakdinkhel tribesman from Bara, demanded Rs5,000 through a voice message from every recipient of Ramazan package while introducing himself as an employ of deputy commissioner house.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026