Youm-i-Zarbat observed with solemnity in Attock

TAXILA: Youm-i-Zarbat, the day commemorating the strike on Hazrat Ali (AS), was observed with deep religious devotion and solemnity in Attock on Monday, where mourners gathered to pay tribute to the revered Islamic figure known for his justice, courage and unwavering commitment to the principles of Islam.

A Majlis-i-Aza in this connection was organised under the auspices of Bazm-i-Imam Mehdi at Imambargah Panjtani in Attock city. A large number of devotees attended the gathering to remember the sacrifices and teachings of Hazrat Ali (AS).

During the ceremony, the symbolic Shabeeh Taboot of Hazrat Ali (AS) and the Alam of Sarkar Ghazi Abbas Alamdar were also taken out, adding to the solemn atmosphere of remembrance and mourning.

The gathering was addressed by religious scholars Allama Farhan Haider Abidi from Karachi and Zafar Hassan Zafari, who highlighted the life, character and historic role of Hazrat Ali (AS) in promoting justice, unity and moral integrity in society.

