Court issues notices in bail plea of detained protesters

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 07:02am
ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court of Islamabad on Monday issued notices on post-arrest bail applications of 42 accused arrested in a case related to a protest against the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, while discharging six suspects from the case.

Judge Abual Hasanat Mohammad Zulqarnain heard the matter when the physical remand of 48 accused arrested by the Islamabad police expired. The police sought an additional four-day physical remand of the suspects.

However, the court rejected the request and discharged six accused from the case. The remaining 42 suspects were sent on judicial custody.

Subsequently, the 42 accused filed post-arrest bail applications before the court. The judge issued notices to the prosecution seeking its response and directed the police to submit the relevant record before the next hearing.

“I am issuing notices. Arguments should be advanced at the next hearing and the police should also submit the record in time,” the court observed while adjourning the proceedings.

According to the prosecution, separate cases under anti-terrorism provisions have been registered against the accused at Secretariat Police Station and Aabpara Police Station in Islamabad.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026

