Grenade and gun attack on police post reported in KP’s Mohmand: officials

Suspected militants carried out a late-night grenade and gun attack on a police post near Atta Bazaar in the Khwezai area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mohmand district, located along the Pak-Afghan border, officials say.

According to police sources, unidentified attackers hurled a hand grenade and opened fire on the Muharrar police post late on Sunday night. Police personnel stationed at the post responded with immediate retaliatory fire.

Following the brief exchange of gunfire, the attackers fled the scene under the cover of darkness. Authorities have confirmed that no casualties or property damage were reported in the incident.

Security in the area has been tightened, and all police posts in the district have been placed on high alert as a precautionary measure, officials add.