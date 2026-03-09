Sri Lanka call off Afghanistan series in UAE due to Middle East war

Sri Lanka has indefinitely postponed a six-match white-ball series against Afghanistan, which was scheduled to start in the UAE this week, an official told AFP.

“We had to cancel because of the flight situation … and the ongoing fighting in the region,” the Sri Lanka Cricket official said.

The teams were scheduled to play three T20 internationals in Sharjah on March 13, 15 and 17, and three one-day internationals in Dubai on March 20, 22 and 25.

It would have been the first time that Afghanistan had hosted Sri Lanka for a bilateral series.