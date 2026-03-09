E-Paper | March 09, 2026

Macron arrives in Cyprus to discuss security amid Mideast war

Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 05:05pm
French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Cyprus to discuss regional security, while Paris deployed warships to the Mediterranean, AFP reports.

Macron, who landed in Paphos earlier in the day, met Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for talks.

European Union member Cyprus was targeted last week by Iranian-made drones, leading Macron to order France’s Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier to the Mediterranean, as well as a frigate and air defence units to the island nation.

Macron was scheduled to visit Charles de Gaulle in the afternoon.

France’s flagship is currently stationed off the coast of Crete, according to the Elysee.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron (centre L) shakes hands with Cyprus’ President Nikos Christodoulides (centre R) upon arrival at Paphos Military Base, Cyprus on March 9, 2026. — AFP
