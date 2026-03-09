France asks for emergency UNSC meeting on Lebanon situation

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has said that France has asked the UN Security Council to convene an emergency meeting on the situation in Lebanon, Al Jazeera reports.

Barrot says France has also released some $6.9 million “in emergency aid for humanitarian organisations already operating on the ground” in Lebanon. He said that the country was preparing to ship 20 additional tonnes of humanitarian aid, which would arrive in Lebanon tomorrow.

“We are continuing our exchanges with the Lebanese and Israeli authorities to prevent the country from descending into chaos, secure a ceasefire, and continue the essential process of Hezbollah’s disarmament,” added the France FM.