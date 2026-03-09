Shrapnel kills man in Israel after Iran fires missiles: rescuers

Israel’s first responders have said a shrapnel killed a man in central Israel as several blasts rocked the area, shortly after the military detected new missile launches from Iran, AFP reports.

“After performing resuscitation efforts, we had to pronounce the death of a man, approximately 40 years old,” Magen David Adom said in a statement, adding that the death occurred at a construction site in central Israel.

Another man was seriously injured and evacuated for treatment, the rescuers added, after both people had sustained “several shrapnel injuries to their bodies”.

First responders say at least 11 people have been killed and dozens injured in Israel since Iran began firing missiles at the country in retaliation for joint US-Israeli strikes.