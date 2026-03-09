Russia’s Putin offers ‘unwavering support’ to new Iran supreme leader

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei on his appointment as Iran’s new leader, Reuters quotes the Kremlin as saying.

Putin said he was confident Khamenei would continue his father’s work “with honour” and unite the Iranian people “in the face of severe trials”.

He added that Russia would continue to stand by Tehran, saying he wished to “confirm unwavering support for Tehran and solidarity with our Iranian friends”.

According to AFP, he added that “Russia has been and will remain a reliable partner” to Iran.

“At a time when Iran is confronting armed aggression, your tenure in this high position will undoubtedly require great courage and dedication,” the Putin said.