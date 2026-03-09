E-Paper | March 09, 2026

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman accuses US of seeking ‘illegal possession’ of Iran’s oil

Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 02:28pm
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has accused the US of seeking to take control of Iran’s oil resources, according to Al Jazeera.

“Their design is clear, their enterprise is quite obvious – they aim at partitioning our country to take illegal possession of our oil riches,” he said. “Their objective is to violate our sovereignty, defeat our people and undermine our humanity.”

Baghaei also said the US-Israeli attacks on the country have put all international laws at risk.

“They have violated all international norms and practices,” he said.

