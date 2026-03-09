From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Tribesmen surrender

QUETTA: The Governor of Baluchistan Mir Ahmad Yar Khan has said that the Government would extend the best treatment to those who came down from the mountains, extend their cooperation and join hands for the socio-economic uplift of the people of Baluchistan. He was talking to a group of 16 persons who had come down from the mountains and handed themselves over to the authorities unconditionally. They included Agha Suleman son of Agha Abdul Karim, MPA and provincial chief of the National Democratic Party.

The Governor told them he was happy to note that they had accepted his offer to come down and help him in developing their area and bettering the lot of the common man. Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the Governor said, had been very kind to forgive all those who had come down from the hills and presented their arms to the authorities unconditionally. …

Agha Suleman told the Governor they were not at war with the Government but had resorted to the traditional Baluchi way of protesting. This was done as we did not have confidence in the then provincial Government, he said. Agha Suleman thanked [PM Bhutto] for taking interest in their betterment. — News agencies

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026