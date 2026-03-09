Pietersen open to England coaching role

LONDON: Former England captain Kevin Pietersen says he would be interested in joining the teams coaching set-up and would look to alter their approach to test cricket.

England’s 4-1 Ashes defeat in Australia triggered a January review by the England and Wales Cricket Board, putting scrutiny on coach Brendon McCullum’s aggressive Bazball tactics.

“I would absolutely look at it in the longest form of the game and try to help these guys understand that there is a way that you can play,” Pietersen, 45, told The Guardian.

“Tactically, you’ve got to understand the situation. I know I’ve got all the credentials. I know I do. I’ve worn every single T-shirt.”

The former Ashes and T20 World Cup winner said England needed a more measured approach in Tests.

“In the shortest form of the game, sure, play without fear, go out there, be brave, be reckless, be careless, be whatever you want. In Test match cricket, you cannot do that,” he said.

“I hit back at the stumps for a long time in my career. I didn’t run down the wicket against Australia’s fastest bowlers and try and slog them for six first ball. I knew my limitations.”

England, who were eliminated from the T20 World Cup on Thursday after a seven-wicket loss to India, next host New Zealand in a three-match Test series in June.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026