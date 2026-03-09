E-Paper | March 09, 2026

Guirassy on target as Dortmund beat Cologne

Agencies Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 07:06am
COLOGNE: Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy (L) scores past Cologne goalkeeper Marvin Schwaebe during their Bundesliga match at RheinEnergieStadion. —AFP
COLOGNE: Serhou Guirassy scored his 12th league goal of the season as Borussia Dortmund kept up their slim hopes of the Bundesliga title with a 2-1 victory over 10-man Cologne on Saturday.

The win takes Dortmund to 55 points from 25 games, 11 points behind leaders Bayern Munich. Cologne are in 13th place with 24 points.

Dortmund took another big step towards Champions League football next season with the victory at RheinEnergieStadion.

Maximilian Beier scored Dort­mund’s second goal and Cologne lost Jahmai Simpson-Pusey to a straight red card late in the first half, before Jakub Kami­nski grabbed a late consolation.

Guirassy scored the opener in the 16th minute when a clearance from Cologne was lifted back into the box by Beier and as the defenders stood and watched, the striker reac­ted quickest to steer the ball into the back of the net.

The influential Beier added the second goal on the hour-mark after a neat one-two with Julian Brandt before scoring from close range.

Cologne made it an uncomfortable finish when Kaminski beat several defe­n­ders in the box with a fine run, before his deflected shot ended up in the back of the net.

Earlier, Bayer Lever­kusen ca­me from behind twice but gave up the lead late in a wild 3-3 draw at Freiburg, days out from their Champions League clash with Arsenal.

Leverkusen came from behind twice but gave up the lead late in a wild 3-3 draw at Freiburg, days out from their Champions League clash with Arsenal.

Bayer Leverkusen host the Prem­ier League leaders on Wednesday in the first leg of their last-16 tie but Saturday’s result left them in sixth and may hurt their chances of reaching next year’s competition.

Freiburg twice went ahead thanks to goals from Vincenzo Grifo and Yuito Suzuki but Lever­kusen twice equalised through Christian Kofane and another superb free-kick from Alejandro Grimaldo.

Martin Terrier’s goal had the visitors on track for victory but Matthias Ginter struck with four minutes remaining to level things up.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig forced Augsburg’s Arthur Chaves into a stoppage-time own goal in a comeback 2-1 home win.

Robin Fellhauer gave Augs­burg the lead after team-mate Keven Schlott­erbeck missed a penalty but Yan Diomande pulled one back for the hosts before Chaves scuffed a David Raum cross into his own net.

Leipzig’s win took them to fifth, level on points with fourth-placed VfB Stuttg­art, who drew 2-2 at lowly Mainz.

Stuttgart fell behind to a Lee Jae-sung strike but looked to have turned the match with goals to Erme­din Demirovic and Deniz Undav inside 61 seconds, before Danny da Costa nabbed a late equaliser for the hosts.

Hoffenheim took a step towa­rds a second Champ­ions League qualification with a 4-2 win at last-placed Heidenheim to stay in third. Elsewhere, Hamburg came from a goal down to win 2-1 at VfL Wolfsburg, with all three goals coming from the penalty spot.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026

