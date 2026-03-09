Patients’ influx highlights urgent need to upgrade Bara hospital

KHYBER: Residents in Bara have expressed grave concern over the prolonged delay in the upgradation of Dogra Hospital despite repeated assurances by the provincial government.

They said that the said hospital, which was constructed about 25 years ago, was in dire need of upgradation to Type-C as the number of patients had increased manifold since its inception.

Javed Afridi, a village council chairman in Sipah area told Dawn that the Dogra Hospital was not only catering to the health related services of the residents of Bara as patients from Tirah, Orakzai and the peripheral localities of Sango, Sarband and Peshtakhara in Peshawar were also benefitting from it.

He regretted that the directorate of health services in Peshawar was unnecessarily delaying the upgrading the Dogra Hospital despite the announcement made by the then chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur and sitting CM Sohail Afridi.

Doctors at Dogra Hospital too are anxious for the upgradation as it will help in improving services and infrastructure ‘as a whole’, much to the benefits of the general public.

They said that after growing demands from the people of Bara due to dwindling health facilities owing to a rapid increase in number of patients, a management committee was formed, which also included some local activists, to put forward recommendations for the immediate upgradation of the hospital.

They said that provincial health minister along with local MNA and MPA had paid several visits to the hospital and had pledged immediate upgradation.

Sources at the hospital said that the 40-bed hospital now has around 120 doctors along with nurses and class-4 employees with a considerable number of patients referred to Peshawar due to shortage of doctors and lack of related health facilities.

Dr. Muhammad Alamgir, the medical superintendent of Dogra Hospital told Dawn that the demand for upgradation had long been pending as improved health facilities were now required after the return of almost all the Bara IDPs and the recent influx of families from Tirah and adjoining areas.

He was of the opinion that the number of doctors and other related staff would be doubled from the existing staff numbers with number of private rooms also increased up to 110 with a 5-bed ICU and induction of at least eight new specialist doctors.

“We now have only 14 medical officers (MOs) and the number will go up to 40 MOs when the hospital will be upgraded,” he said and expressed the hope the more patients could be admitted in the hospital which will help in decreasing reliance on Peshawar hospitals.

He said that the hospital now receive about 12,000 patients at the OPD as it was under pressure from recent influx from Tirah and was difficult for the health staff to cater to the growing demands of Bara and Tirah residents due to limited facilities.

District Health Officer Dr. Faisal Kamal however, was optimistic about the hospital being granted Type-C category status as according to him the PC-1 was already approved and funds for upgradation would be sanctioned in the coming Annual Development Plan.

